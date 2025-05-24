Two held for gold theft in Hyderabad; property worth Rs 1.6 lakh recovered

The accused exchanged the gold ornaments for cash at a Muthoot Finance branch at Falanuma.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th May 2025 8:25 pm IST
Image: Abdul Wasi and Mohammed Abdul Waheed were caught for gold theft in Shahali Banda
Abdul Wasi and Mohammed Abdul Waheed

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested on Friday, May 23, for stealing gold and silver ornaments from a house in Shahalibanda. The theft occurred on May 19.

The accused were identified as Abdul Wasi, 41, a driver and resident of Bahadurpura and Mohammed Abdul Waheed, 41, a mobile technician and resident of Bandlaguda. Since their income was insufficient, the accused planned to commit theft.

Wasi and Waheed marked a house in Shahalibanda and traced the movements of the family for a while. The accused broke into the house and stole the ornaments from an almirah, which they broke open with rods.

MS Creative School

The accused exchanged the gold ornaments for cash at a Muthoot Finance branch at Falaknuma. The victim, Mohammed Khalid, approached the Shahalibanda police and filed a complaint.

A case was registered under sections 305, 331(3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation was conducted. Based on a tip-off, the Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, in coordination with the Shahalibanda police, apprehended the accused.

The recovered ornaments, including a gold necklace, two gold-coated silver bangles, two gold-coated silver rings and two cell phones, were handed over to Shahalibanda SHO.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th May 2025 8:25 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button