Two held for gold theft in Hyderabad; property worth Rs 1.6 lakh recovered

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested on Friday, May 23, for stealing gold and silver ornaments from a house in Shahalibanda. The theft occurred on May 19.

The accused were identified as Abdul Wasi, 41, a driver and resident of Bahadurpura and Mohammed Abdul Waheed, 41, a mobile technician and resident of Bandlaguda. Since their income was insufficient, the accused planned to commit theft.

Wasi and Waheed marked a house in Shahalibanda and traced the movements of the family for a while. The accused broke into the house and stole the ornaments from an almirah, which they broke open with rods.

The accused exchanged the gold ornaments for cash at a Muthoot Finance branch at Falaknuma. The victim, Mohammed Khalid, approached the Shahalibanda police and filed a complaint.

A case was registered under sections 305, 331(3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation was conducted. Based on a tip-off, the Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone Team, in coordination with the Shahalibanda police, apprehended the accused.

The recovered ornaments, including a gold necklace, two gold-coated silver bangles, two gold-coated silver rings and two cell phones, were handed over to Shahalibanda SHO.