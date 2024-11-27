4 held for fatal assault on electrician in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Four individuals have been arrested by Kukatpally police for allegedly being involved in the fatal assault of a 22-year-old man following a petty altercation at a local tea stall. The attack which left one person dead and others injured, occurred late on the night of November 22.

The accused has been identified as Chennaboina Pavan, 22, Chennaboina Sridhar, 20, Banoth Suresh,19, and Guntuka Ajay Kumar, 20.

According to reports, The victim, Gantimalla Venkata Ramana, an electrician from Kukatpally was with four friends outside a Tiffin shop having snacks after consuming alcohol at a nearby wine shop. The accused were sitting across the street at a tea stall.

A verbal argument erupted when Pavan accused the group of making inappropriate comments about the victim’s sister and sister-in-law. The situation escalated when Sridhar called in his friends, and the four men launched a violent attack on the group using fists and a rolling pin (belan) to strike the victims including the deceased.

After the assault, the victim and his friends fled the scene with Ramana sustaining serious head injuries. The next morning he collapsed at home vomiting and suffering a seizure.

He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The other victims are currently receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

Upon receiving information regarding the incident, the police initiated an investigation and reviewed CCTV footage which led to the identification and arrest of the accused.

A case has been registered under sections 103 (1) (punishments for crimes that cause grievous hurt or injury) and 118 (1) (crimes involving conspiracy or abutment) read with 3 (5) (specific categories of violence or aggravated circumstances, where the crime is deemed more severe due to nature of the assault) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.