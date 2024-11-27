Hyderabad: Ex-murder convict, brother-in-law kill each other over dispute

Hyderabad: A former murder convict and his brother-in-law allegedly killed each other during a quarrel at Yadaiah’s residence in Nagilla village, near Madgul in the Rachakonda commissionerate on Sunday night, November 24.

The victims have been identified as 54-year-old Yadaiah who had been released from prison two years ago after serving time for the murder of his wife and his brother-in-law, Gaddam Srinu from Medipally village.

According to reports, Srinu had visited Nagilla for a local deity festival and later went to Yadaiah’s residence during which both victims engaged in an argument that escalated into a violent quarrel. Then, Yadaiah attacked Srinu with a pestle and stick and he retaliated using the same weapons.

The clash resulted in both men sustaining fatal injuries.

Upon noticing the incident, neighbours alerted the police who reached the scene and registered a case.

Further investigation is ongoing.