Hyderabad: Missing 17-year-old girl found dead; probe on

According to reports, the victim was acquainted with a youth from Uppuguda through Instagram.

Missing 17-year-old girl found dead; probe on
Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl who went missing earlier this month has been found dead on the outskirts of Tukkuguda, near a plastic factory.

The victim has been identified as  Aishwarya from Tek Anjaih Nagar, Miyapur, who had been reported missing since November 8.

According to reports, the victim was acquainted with a youth from Uppuguda through Instagram. Preliminary investigations indicate that she was first raped and then murdered.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections and forensic teams have been deployed to collect evidence from the crime scene. Police officials are also examining social media interactions for leads on the suspected acquaintance.

Further investigation is ongoing.

