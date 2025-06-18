4 held in Hyderabad for duping public with 2BHK flat promises

Hyderabad: Four Individuals accused of cheating at least 30 people by promising government double-bedroom flats in Bandlaguda have been arrested by the Hyderabad police on Wednesday, June 18.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Ahmed, Mohd Amjad, Kothakota Raj Kumar Reddy, Mir Kousar Ali.

According to reports, Mohd Ahmed along with his associate Mohd Amjad, lured victims from various areas, including Bandlaguda, Amberpet, Mangalhat, Madannapet, Golconda, and Attapur, claiming they could secure 2BHK government flats under Telangana’s housing scheme.

To make the scam believable, the accused took the victims to the actual Bandlaguda 2BHK housing construction site, where another associate, Kothakota Raj Kumar who worked as a supervisor. Raju would show the victims the under-construction flats and falsely assure them of allotment, reportedly taking commissions from Ahmed.

Eventually, the accused collected sums ranging from Rs 50,000 to over Rs 2.2 lakh per person.

Ahmed then fabricated allotment orders using original documents from other beneficiaries and edited them with a mobile app. These were printed with forged RDO signatures and stamps to appear genuine.

Over two years, the accused is believed to have collected approximately Rs 42.35 lakh from at least 25 to 30 individuals. Eleven fake allotment letters, six rubber stamps, four mobile phones, and Rs 5.5 lakh in cash were seized during the operation.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.