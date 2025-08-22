4 inter-state drug peddlers nabbed by EAGLE; ganja worth Rs 22L seized

Hyderabad: Four inter-state drug peddlers were nabbed by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) of Telangana on Friday, August 22, and 91 kg of ganja worth Rs 22,75,000 was seized from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Prakash Chandra Pradhan, 47, Basanta Badatya, 20, Ghansyam Badatya, 33 and Chitrasena Jani, 19. All four accused hail from Odisha and were transporting a contraband shipment to Pune, Maharashtra via railways.

According to EAGLE officials, the accused sourced ganja from a supplier named Prashanth in Odisha, and would deliver the drugs in batches of 15 to 20 kg.

They would conceal the drugs in trolleys and backpacks to evade detection while travelling in AC coaches on trains from Bhubaneswar to Pune.

They would then hand over the contraband to two receivers and would get Rs 10,000 for each consignment delivered. They reportedly made over 20 trips this year.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and efforts are being made to nab the main supplier, Prashanth.

According to a press release, EAGLE, working in coordination with the railways, has nabbed 147 accused and seized 2,327.38 kg of ganja in 116 cases.

The public has been asked to report drug-related concerns to 1908 or the WhatsApp number 87126 71111.