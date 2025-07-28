EAGLE cops seizes 935 kg ganja worth Rs 5 crore in Telangana

Hyderabad: An inter-state drug peddling gang was busted and 935.611 kilogram of ganja worth Rs 5 crore was seized from them by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) of the Telangana police on July 26.

The gang was operating between Odisha and Maharashtra and was intercepted by the Khammam unit of EAGLE in coordination with the Rachakonda police. A truck full of ganja was being escorted by an Innova car and the vehicles was stopped and 35 bags of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) were found beneath empty crates.

The accused confessed that the operation was being run by Pawar Kumar Badu, a repeat offender under the NDPS Act, a native of Maharashtra, in coordination with Sachin Gangaram Chouhan, who is absconding and Vicky Seth, an Odisha-based supplier.

On July 23, the accused Pawar Kumar, Samadhan Kantilal Bhise, and Vinayak Baba Saheb

Pawar travelled from Maharashtra to Rajahmundry where they met Sachin who loaded the ganja consignment in the truck.

The ganja was concealed under fruit trays, and the syndicate operated on a credit-based model, financing local suppliers and buyers. They maintained accounts and ensured steady distribution channels. The investigation established their role in financing, transporting, and distributing narcotics.

The accused were arrested under section 27 A of the NDPS Act. Apart from ganja, the police seized six mobile phones and the vehicles used to transport the drug were seized.