4 killed in explosion of country-made firecrackers in Tamil Nadu

An Avadi Commissionerate police official said four persons died in the explosion adding the residence appeared to have been used

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th October 2025 10:09 pm IST
Firecracker
Representatives Image

Chennai: Four people were killed on Sunday after “country-made” firecrackers stored in a house at Thandurai exploded, Avadi police said.

Several portions of the residential premises has also been damaged in the explosion, they said adding Fire and Rescue Services personnel doused the fire.

as a storage facility and as a place of retail sale as well.

A probe is on to ascertain the cause of explosion, the official added.

