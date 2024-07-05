Four member Pardhi Gang arrested in Telangana after filmy chase

The gang is involved in crimes in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Mir Alamgir | Updated: 5th July 2024 2:55 pm IST
4-member Pardhi Gang arrested in Telangana
Hyderabad: The Nalgonda police fired in the air when a gang of robbers attacked them on Friday morning, July 5, at ORR Pedda Amberpet. The four-member Pardhi Gang was chased by the police from Nalgonda.

The police in Nalgonda were keeping a watch on highways following a rise in vehicle theft and robberies.

On spotting the gang, the CCS Nalgonda police chased them. The gang sped away and reached Hayathnagar, Abdullapurmet where the police tried to arrest them. The robbers who were carrying knives tried to attack the police team.

The police fired in the air and caught all of them. The gang is involved in crimes in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

