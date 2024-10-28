4 new weekly flights announced from Hyderabad airport to Bangkok

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Sunday, October 27 announced direct flights to Bangkok, Thailand, four times a week.

The flight, operated by Thai AirAsia to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK), Bangkok FD119, will depart from Hyderabad at 11:25 pm and arrive in Bangkok at 4:30 am local time next morning. The return flight FD118 will depart from Bangkok at 8:50 pm local time and arrive in Hyderabad at 10:55 pm.

This nonstop flight service will depart every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday adding four new weekly flights from Hyderabad to Bangkok.

CEO GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited Pradeep Panicker expressed light over the launch of the new flight services from Hyderabad airport to Bangkok in partnership with Thai AirAsia. “This development is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance international connectivity, which will not only facilitate greater business and leisure travel but also strengthen economic and cultural ties between Hyderabad and Bangkok.”

Panicker further said that the service from Thai AirAsia, a renowned budget carrier, will offer travellers more affordable and flexible travel options.

Also Read Indigo launches new direct flights from Hyderabad airport

Chief executive officer of Thai AirAsia, Santisuk Klongchaiya said, “AirAsia has long awaited the opportunity to expand its network to the major metro cities of India. Bridging travel between our two nations will promote tourism and business, bolstering both of our economies.”

The CEO was confident that these routes would meet the needs of the Indian people as well as international travellers in Thailand and Thai people looking to make their way to India.

Thai AirAsia now flies to 12 airports and cities in India, namely, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Kochi, Bangalore, Gaya, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Tiruchirappalli, and the newest addition Hyderabad, offering a total of 67 flights per week.

Bangkok is a top tourist destination with vibrant street life, rich cultural heritage, and bustling markets. Visitors enjoy exploring ornate temples like Wat Arun and Wat Phra Kaew, indulging in delicious Thai cuisine, and experiencing the nightlife. The city’s blend of modernity and tradition offers a unique and unforgettable travel experience.