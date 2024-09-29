Indigo launches new direct flights from Hyderabad airport.

Hyderabad: Indigo Airlines continues to expand its network with the launch of new direct flights from Hyderabad airport.

On September 28, 2024, the airline introduced direct flights from Hyderabad to Prayagraj and Agra, further strengthening Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) as a vital hub for domestic air travel.

Indigo direct flights from Hyderabad airport

Indigo Airlines operates direct flights to six destinations. They are Agartala, Kanpur, Agra, Jammu, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya.

Hyderabad to Prayagraj: Flights to Prayagraj started on September 28, 2024, and operate three times a week. Departing from RGIA at 8:55 am, the flight arrives in Prayagraj at 10:50 am. Hyderabad to Agra: The Hyderabad-Agra route also launched on September 28, 2024, with flights operating three times a week. These flights depart from Hyderabad airport at 1:55 pm and arrive in Agra at 4:05 pm, connecting travelers to the historic city famous for the iconic Taj Mahal. Hyderabad to Kanpur: Flights to Kanpur began on September 27, 2024, and run four times a week. Departing from Hyderabad at 8:55 am, passengers will arrive in Kanpur at 11:00 am. Hyderabad to Ayodhya: Indigo to operate four flights per week from Hyderabad. These flights leave RGIA at 1:55 pm, arriving in Ayodhya at 4:05 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Hyderabad to Agartala: The Hyderabad-Agartala route began on September 23, 2024, operating four times a week. Flights depart at 7:30 am and arrive in Agartala at 10:20 am. Hyderabad to Jammu: Indigo launched flights to Jammu on September 24, 2024, operating three times a week. Departures from Hyderabad are scheduled at 7:05 am, arriving in Jammu at 10:10 am.

Strengthening Hyderabad’s connectivity

With these new routes, Indigo’s direct flights from Hyderabad airport provide seamless travel to important cultural, religious, and commercial hubs across India.

These flights will not only facilitate easier travel for business and leisure but also promote tourism in these regions, making it more convenient for travelers to explore India’s diverse cultural and historical heritage.