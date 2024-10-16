4 Pakistani stars popular in India without even Bollywood debut

Mumbai: Over the years, several Pakistani celebrities have captured the hearts of millions with their exceptional acting skills and charming personalities. From outstanding performances in dramas to impactful roles in films, these actors have carved out a significant place for themselves in the entertainment industry.

Several Pak stars have collaborated with Bollywood, showcasing their talent on a broader platform. However, some have gained immense popularity in India without ever stepping foot in the Bollywood arena.

A Look At 4 Rising Pakistani Stars

1. Yumna Zaidi

Yumna Zaidi (Instagram)

Yumna Zaidi stands out as one of the most recognized actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Celebrated for her acting prowess, screen presence, and impeccable style, Yumna has starred in several acclaimed dramas such as Parizaad, Ishq E Laa, and Pyaar Ke Sadqay. Her recent drama, Tere Bin, has catapulted her to international fame, making her a household name.

With her Indian fans eagerly awaiting Tere Bin 2, Yumna continues to win over audiences across borders.

2. Wahaj Ali

Wahaj Ali (Instagram)

Wahaj Ali has quickly risen to prominence, thanks to his stellar performances in popular shows like Mein, Tere Bin, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, and the ongoing Sunn Mere Dil. His portrayal of Murtasim has particularly resonated with Indian audiences, earning him a special place in their hearts.

As fans look forward to his new role as Bilal Abdullah in Sunn Mere Dil, Wahaj is becoming a favorite among viewers in India.

3. Fahad Mustafa

Fahad Mustafa (Instagram)

Fahad Mustafa is another name that has gained recognition across the border. He is known for delivering powerful performances in various hit dramas. But he started to capture Indian audiences with his role in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

Currently, he is making waves for his character Mustafa in the superhit drama, where he stars alongside Hania Aamir, who plays Sharjeena. Fahad’s growing popularity has prompted fans in India to revisit his earlier work.

4. Hania Aamir

Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Often referred to as the “Preity Zinta of Pakistan,” Hania Aamir has also become a fan favorite in India. Her captivating looks and performance as Sharjeena in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum have garnered her a massive following.

Hania is also frequently seen hanging out with Indian stars.

As Pakistani celebrities continue to make a mark in India, their influence and popularity are only set to grow, fostering a deeper appreciation for cross-border talent.