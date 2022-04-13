Hyderabad: 4 people injured after RTC bus crashed into metro rail pillar

Hyderabad: Four people suffered injuries after an RTC bus went out of control and crashed into a metro rail pillar near Malakpet main road on Wednesday.

An auto driver, two passengers in the auto, and the bus driver got minor injuries after the bus crashed into pillar no 1504 when he tried to cross an autorickshaw. Part of the pillar got damaged due to the hit. The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

Speaking to Siasat.Com, the police said that the incident happened on the road from Dilsukhnagar to Patancheru. “The auto was heading to Moosarambagh from Dilsukhnagar, and the bus was on its way from Dilsukhnagar to Patancheru. In an attempt to avoid colliding with an oncoming auto-rickshaw, the driver lost control of the steering wheel and collided with a Metro pillar,” they informed.