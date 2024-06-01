4 security personnel on poll duty die of heatstroke in Bihar

10 polling personnel died due to heatstroke in the state since Thursday, besides four common people.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st June 2024 6:13 pm IST
People suffering from heat-related illnesses being treated at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College & Hospital, as Bihar witnesses intense heatwave conditions (PTI Photo)

Sasaram: Four security personnel deployed for the Lok Sabha elections have died due to heatstroke over the last one week in Bihar’s Rohtas district, an official said on Saturday.

Five security personnel, including two from Nagaland, have died in the last one week in Rohtas, and of them, four died due to heatstroke, said DIG Naveen Chandra Jha.

Among the deceased were Indian Reserve Battalion personnel A Nikiye Sumi, a resident of Nagaland’s Zunheboto district, and Pitlohi Losho, a resident of the state’s Phek district. The other deceased were Bihar Police personnel Subhash Prasad Singh of Munger, Devnath Ram of Bhojpur and Samiullah of Motihari, a statement said.

Apart from them, 10 polling personnel died due to heatstroke in the state since Thursday, besides four common people.

The state has been reeling under severe heatwave conditions with the mercury crossing 43 degrees Celsius in several places.

