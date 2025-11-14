4 Taliban militants arrested in Islamabad suicide attack case: Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday said that security agencies have arrested four militants belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for their involvement in a suicide attack outside a court in Islamabad.

At least 12 people were killed and 36 others injured on Tuesday when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near the entrance of the

Islamabad District Judicial Complex in the G-11 area of the capital.

In a statement on social media, the government said that four militants were arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Intelligence Bureau Division and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

During the investigation, the handler of the suicide bomber, identified as Sajidullah alias Sheena, confessed that TTP Commander Saeedur Rehman alias Daadullah contacted him through the Telegram app to carry out a suicide attack in Islamabad to cause maximum casualties of law enforcement agencies, Dawn reported, citing the statement.

A day earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the suicide bomber involved in the deadly Islamabad bombing was an Afghan national.

Naqvi said that authorities have identified the attackers as well as those involved in the Islamabad bombing.