Hyderabadis are waiting for the arrival of the monsoon with bated breath, and rightly so. It will provide the much-needed relief from the intense heatwaves we have witnessed in the past few months. The cherry on top will be the complete transformation of the dry landscapes and the rugged Deccan plateaus. We are about to witness nature wrapped in dew and blankets of green. And the waterfalls!

The waterfalls are about to be as lush as they get, and the urge to plunge will be inescapable. However, a major reality check is necessary: not every waterfall that comes alive will be safe for a swim.

To help you plan a safe getaway, Siasat.com has curated a list of stunning waterfalls across Telangana where you can actually get into the water and swim safely.

1. Bogatha Waterfalls

Located in the Mulugu district, it is widely celebrated as the ‘Niagara of Telangana‘. Bogatha is one of the most visually spectacular and well-maintained waterfalls in the state. The wide, multi-curtained cascade empties into a large pool that has been specially adapted for tourists.

The main plunge pool can get deep directly beneath the heavy falls, but the local administration has step access and clear, shallow wading zones. Furthermore, the forest department has installed safety mesh and barricades. Stay strictly within the designated, fenced swimming zones, and you are good to go.

Distance- 280 km from Hyderabad

2. Kanakai Waterfalls

If you want to dodge the commercial crowds, Kanakai in Adilabad is a breathtaking three-in-one treat on the Kadem River. The location actually features three sequential cascades: the main Kanakai fall, Bandrev, and Cheekati Gundam.

The depth here varies from knee-deep to chest-deep (around 4 to 6 feet) in the broader stretches of the pool, making it ideal for a relaxed swim. However, it is to be noted that there are no official lifeguards here. Avoid swimming alone or diving blindly off the rock ledges, as there are hidden, submerged rocks beneath the surface.

Distance- Approximately 290 km from Hyderabad

3. Bodakonda Waterfalls

For those looking for a quick drive without spending half a day in a car, Bodakonda is a seasonal, completely rustic getaway hidden in the rocky hills of the Rangareddy district. It requires a short, 1 km hike over loose granite stones and gravel from the village road. The water drops roughly 25 feet over a sheer rock face into a modest, secluded pool surrounded by wild, uninterrupted greenery.

It is generally shallow, ranging from knee-deep to waist-deep under normal, steady monsoon flow. However, because of its proximity to the city, rocks can get incredibly slick from foot traffic, and there are absolutely no railings or concrete paths.

Check weather forecasts before heading out, as during sudden downpours, the local police restrict access for safety.

Distance- 60 km from Hyderabad via the Nagarjuna Sagar Road

4. Pochera Waterfalls

Fed by the Kadem River, Adilabad’s Pochera is a unique, tiered waterfall where the water glides smoothly over a wide, stepped rocky bed before making a final 40-foot drop into a wide basin.

The central plunge pool is notoriously deep and forbidden, but the left corner of the main falls features a separate, shallow, gently flowing stream setup. So, do not enter the deep central basin under any circumstances during peak monsoon flow. Stick exclusively to the shallow rocky channels on the left side where the water is calm and clear.

Distance- 265 km to 270 km from Hyderabad