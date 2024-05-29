4 Women Hardik Pandya dated before marrying Natasa Stankovic

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is currently making headlines for his personal life. Rumors of a possible split between him and his wife, Natasa Stankovic, have been circulating online. Speculations grew when Natasa was not seen supporting the cricketer during the IPL 2024 season and removed the ‘Pandya’ surname from her Instagram handle. She also deleted some photos with her cricketer husband, adding to the rumors. It is also being said the couple is currently living separately.

While fans wait for a statement from the couple, let’s take a look at Hardik Pandya’s dating history and his ex-girlfriends.

Hardik Pandya’s Girlfriends, Dating Timeline

1. Lisha Sharma

Hardik Pandya’s first public relationship was with Kolkata-based model, Lisha Sharma. They were deeply in love and went public in 2016. They reportedly broke up a year later in 2017 to focus on their careers.

2. Elli AvrRam

Next on the list is actress Elli AvrRam. Their alleged affair created a lot of buzz. They worked together in commercials and were often seen together. AvrRam attended Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya’s wedding in December 2017. However, they broke up in 2018.

3. Esha Gupta

Another relationship that was reportedly kept under wraps was with Bollywood actress Esha Gupta. They met at a party and got along well, but their affair was short-lived and never made official.

4. Urvashi Rautela

Actress Urvashi Rautela was briefly linked to Hardik Pandya. They were often seen partying together, leading to dating speculations. However, they maintained that they were just good friends. Rautela congratulated Pandya when he announced his engagement to Natasa.

5. Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya found steady love with Serbian model Natasa Stankovic. They met in 2018 at a Mumbai nightclub and quickly grew close. Pandya proposed to Stankovic on a yacht in January 2020, and they got engaged. They announced Stankovic’s pregnancy in May 2020 and welcomed their son, Agastya, in July 2020. The couple had an at-home wedding during Stankovic’s pregnancy and later renewed their vows in an elaborate Udaipur ceremony on Valentine’s Day 2023.

Rumored Girlfriends

1. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra (Instagram)

In September 2017, a Twitter exchange between Pandya and actress Parineeti Chopra sparked dating rumors. Chopra posted a picture with a caption hinting at love, and Pandya responded playfully. However, Chopra later clarified it was all part of a promotion for a phone brand.

2. Shibani Dandekar

Showbiz personality Shibani Dandekar was also rumored to be linked with Pandya. However, both denied the claims, calling them mere rumors.

As fans await clarity on Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s relationship status, his dating history remains a topic of interest.