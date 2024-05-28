Natasa Stankovic LEAVES Hardik Pandya’s home, confirms friend

Mumbai: Social media is abuzz with speculations about Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic’s alleged divorce. The couple, who have been married for four years and have a son named Agastya Pandya, are reportedly facing a rough patch in their relationship.

It all started when fans noticed that Natasa had removed ‘Pandya’ from her Instagram handle and was absent from the stands during IPL matches, fueling rumors of trouble. Despite these signs, both Hardik and Natasa have chosen to remain silent on the matter.

According to a recent report by Times Now/Zoom, sources close to the couple have revealed that they have been living separately for the past few months due to issues between them. A friend shared with the news portal, “Natasa has walked out on Hardik. One doesn’t know if they will get back or not. For all you know, they just might. Actually, both are unconventional.”

About Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik and Natasa tied the knot on May 31, 2020, following a romantic proposal by Hardik on a yacht two months earlier. Their first child, Agastya, was born on July 30, 2020. To celebrate their third wedding anniversary, the couple had renewed their vows in a grand ceremony in Udaipur.

As fans await further developments, the couple’s relationship status continues to be a topic of keen interest and speculation.