4-year-old boy dies after being run over by tractor in Suryapet

Police have registered a case and a notice of arrest has been issued against the driver.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 13th June 2025 6:38 pm IST
4 year old boy dies after being run over by tractor
screen grab of video moments before the boy is run over by the tractor

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old boy, Mokshit, died after being run over by a tractor in Suryapet district. The incident took place in Teluvari Gudem village of the Kattangoor mandal on Thursday, June 12.

According to local reports, the boy and his family were visiting relatives in the area. A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media, where the boy is seen running across the road before the tractor runs him over.

The tractor moves on without stopping, and the child is crushed underneath it. A man lifts the boy in his arms as a crowd gathers around them. The man then rushes the boy away to a hospital after a passerby offers to help.

Police have registered a case, and a notice of arrest has been issued against the driver.

A few days ago, another incident occurred in Tangadapally, Chevella, where an 11-year-old girl accidentally slipped from a tractor and died after coming under the rotavator.

The tractor was being operated by the girl’s uncle when the incident happened. The girl who was sitting alongside her uncle accidentally slipped, got caught in the rotor blades and died from her injuries.

Her body has been sent for postmortem, while a case has been registered against the driver and the owner of the tractor. So far, no arrests have been made.

