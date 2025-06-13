Grocery store owner robbed at gunpoint in Kompally, Rs 5 L stolen

Hyderabad: In a daring late-night robbery, two unidentified men allegedly held a grocery store owner at gunpoint in Kompally on Wednesday, June 11, making off with Rs 5 lakh in cash.

The incident took place as the victim, Sai Baba, was closing his shop for the day.

According to the complaint lodged with the Petbasheerabad police, the assailants approached Sai Baba while he was pulling down the shutter, threatened him with a firearm, and snatched a bag containing the day’s cash collection. An employee was also present during the incident, but was unharmed.

Sai Baba promptly alerted the police after the robbery. Officers arrived at the scene and began collecting details about the crime.

Investigators revealed that the suspects were speaking in Telugu and are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to help identify the culprits.