4 YSRCP candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from AP

Published: 3rd June 2022 6:39 pm IST
Amaravati: Four candidates of the ruling YSR Congress were on Friday declared elected uncontested to the Rajya Sabha in the biennial election from Andhra Pradesh.

State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena made this announcement. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended this afternoon.

Accordingly, Returning Officer P V Subba Reddy handed over the election declaration forms to the candidates. The elected four are V Vijayasai Reddy, Beeda Masthan Rao, R Krishnaiah and S Niranjan Reddy. The strength of the party has now increased to nine in Rajya Sabha, out of 11 from the State, with the TDP and the BJP having one member each.

The four sitting members V Vijayasai Reddy (YSRC) and Y S Chowdary, T G Venkatesh and Suresh Prabhu (all BJP) would retire at the end of their six-year tenure on June 21 this year. Vijayasai has been re-elected for the second consecutive term.

