YS Jagan launches mobile app to curb corruption in Andhra

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched the ‘14400’ app developed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), dedicated to people of the state to register corruption-related complaints against officials in the state, and to ensure fool-proof evidence to present before the court.

The ACB has developed the app, on the directions of the Chief Minister, as many of these complaints could not be backed with evidence, thus the case stood weak. Hence, to make it simpler for people, a sophisticated app has been designed to aid the people in reporting corruption, the state government’s official release read.

“The ‘14400’ mobile app has been launched to curtail corruption. The government, right from its inception has been stressing on ensuring no corruption. Without corruption and discrimination, we have distributed Rs 1,41,000 crore directly into the hands of beneficiaries for various schemes,” the CM, noted while launching the app.

Just like the Disha App, the ACB app is designed to aid people in registering complaints through the use of modern information technology and also maintain transparency. The complainant can record audio, video and photo evidence, while registering the complaint. This app gives an in-built feature to ensure the evidence is recorded and attached with the complaint.

“In every office across the state, all they have to do is, switch on the phone, download the app and press the button and engage in a conversation. Data is immediately transferred to the ACB. It is very simple,” the CM, said.

Earlier, people would file a complaint via the toll-free number, 14400, but they were less likely to submit evidence with it. This would become a hassle for the ACB to solve cases as they would have no substantial evidence to investigate. Thus, identifying the laxity in the process, Chief Minister had directed officials to develop an app which would solve all these problems and ensure a foolproof solution to the people.

Officials are planning to conduct awareness seminars at the district, municipality, Mandal and panchayat levels through the village and ward secretariat system. People will also be informed about the use of the app through advertisements in pamphlets, on TV and in papers.