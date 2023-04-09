40% of Japan nursery schools fail to meet enrollment quota

Of the roughly 18,000 nursery schools overseen by 103 local governments, about 6,800 failed to meet their intake quotas in the first round of admission screenings for April, the survey showed, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 9th April 2023 1:16 pm IST
40% of Japan nursery schools fail to meet enrollment quota

Tokyo: At least 40 per cent of nursery schools in Japan failed to meet their April 2023 enrollment quota, due partly to a shrinking demand for childcare as a result of the declining birthrate, a survey said.

Yomiuri Shimbun survey was conducted in February and March on 109 prefectural capitals, government ordinance-designated cities, Tokyo’s 23 wards and heartland cities. A total of 103 valid responses were received, according to the Japanese newspaper.

Of the roughly 18,000 nursery schools overseen by 103 local governments, about 6,800 failed to meet their intake quotas in the first round of admission screenings for April, the survey showed, Xinhua News Agency reported.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Half of unmarried people under 30 in Japan don’t want kids: Survey

Apart from the falling birthrate, the lack of childcare workers and parents’ preferences for certain facilities are believed to be attributed to the shortfall, it said.

The number of applicants fell 2.3 percent from last year to a total of 286,400. Some 71 municipalities reported a decrease, with 57 citing a “declining preschool population.”

When asked what the challenges were regarding capacity issues, 43 municipalities said some nurseries were unable to fulfil their capacity due to a lack of childcare workers.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 9th April 2023 1:16 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button