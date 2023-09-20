40 sheep & goats perish in lightning strike in J&K’s Ramban

Owner of the livestock has, however, said that he has lost around 80 sheep and goats in this incident.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th September 2023 11:17 am IST
Hyderabad: Jiyaguda sheep market gears up for Eid ul Adha

Jammu: At least 40 sheep and goats perished due to lightning in J&K’s Ramban district, said officials on Wednesday.

Officials said that lightning struck Hinjhal top meadow of Banihal in Ramban district late Tuesday evening.

“Police and a team of sheep husbandry department officials rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Groom plays truant on wedding day in Pulwama

“So far, 40 sheep and goat are confirmed to have perished in the lightning strike”, the officials said.

The owner of the livestock has, however, said that he has lost around 80 sheep and goats in this incident.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th September 2023 11:17 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button