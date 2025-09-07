40 students of Koti Women’s College fall victim to phone hack; probe on

Hyderabad: Around 40 students of Koti Women’s College (formerly Osmania University Women’s College), are suspected to have fallen prey to a cyber-fraud after receiving suspicious calls linked to phone hacks, Sultan Bazaar police said.

Sultan Bazaar station officer told Siasat.com several students reported receiving suspicious calls from unidentified persons seeking personal details, attendance records, and health information. The callers allegedly claimed a health check-up was being held in collaboration with the university and urged them to attend, raising fears of an organised scam.

Based on a complaint from an assistant professor, an investigation has been launched. Police are examining a possible internal data breach and have not ruled out an insider’s involvement.

We are also looking into phishing links or malicious apps that were used to compromise the students’ phones, police said.