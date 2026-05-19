40-year-old tree moved, not axed, to ease traffic at Hyderabad junction

The tree's branches were scientifically trimmed before transportation to ensure safe relocation.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th May 2026 11:48 pm IST
Excavation work on a city street with police officers inspecting the site and a JCB backhoe loader in the.

Hyderabad: In an effort to ease traffic congestion without sacrificing green cover, Hyderabad Traffic Police and the Forest Department jointly translocated a 40-year-old Peltophorum tree near Shyamlal building in Begumpet, relocating it to the Begumpet Graveyard premises.

The tree had been identified as an obstruction to smooth vehicular movement during ongoing junction improvement works in the area. Rather than felling it, authorities coordinated a translocation.

Begumpet Traffic Police, along with the Forest Department and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) Urban Biodiversity Department, carried out the operation after obtaining the necessary permissions. The tree’s branches were scientifically trimmed before transportation to ensure safe relocation.

Subhan Bakery

Officials said continuous monitoring and post-translocation care would be undertaken to ensure the tree’s survival and healthy growth.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th May 2026 11:48 pm IST

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