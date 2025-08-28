40-yr-old man consumes poison dies during treatment at Hyderabad hospital

Hyderabad: A man who consumed poison due to distress, died while undergoing treatment at the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Hyderabad on August 26.

The deceased was identified as 40-year-old, Syed Hassan Hyder, a resident of Yakutpura. According to the police, Hyder mixed poison in a soft drink and consumed it. He was rushed to Osmania General Hospital, where he succumbed to the poisoning while undergoing treatment.

The man’s family told the Rein Bazar police that he had been depressed over personal and financial issues and may have ended his life. A case of suicide was registered under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

In a similar incident, in June this year, a man died by suicide due to a family dispute in Hyderabad’s Kishanbagh area. The deceased who was identified as Srikanth lived with his family in Nandi Musalaiguda.

As per reports, he had a heated argument with a relative before the incident. Following the arguments, Srikanth locked himself in a room and ended his life by hanging.