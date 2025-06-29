Hyderabad man dies by suicide over family dispute

He had a heated argument with a relative before the incident.

Published: 29th June 2025 10:25 am IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man died by suicide at his home in Hyderabad on Saturday night. The incident took place following domestic disputes.

The deceased who is identified as Srikanth lived with his family in Nandi Musalaiguda, Kishanbagh.

As per reports, he had a heated argument with a relative before the incident.

Following the arguments, Srikanth locked himself in a room and ended his life by hanging.

Upon receiving the information, police teams from Attapur and Bahadurpura rushed to the scene.

Initially, there was confusion over jurisdiction. However, the Bahadurpura police later took charge of the case.

The body was sent to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for a postmortem examination.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000

