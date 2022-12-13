400 died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks since 2017: Govt

According to the data, 48 such deaths were recorded in 2022, 49 in 2021, 19 in 2020, 117 in 2019, 67 in 2018 and 100 in 2017.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 13th December 2022 7:15 pm IST
Dalit scavengers' death in Hyderabad throws light on failed mechanized scavenging methods
(Representational image/ Undark Magazine)

New Delhi: As many as 400 people have died while undertaking hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks since 2017, the government said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said no death has been reported due to engaging in manual scavenging.

Also Read
Video: Who is ‘Pappu’ now? Mahua Moitra’s Parliament speech goes viral

“However, 233 persons have died due to accidents while undertaking hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks during the last three years and current year,” he said in a written response.

He gave data of number of such deaths recorded since 2017.

According to the data, 48 such deaths were recorded in 2022, 49 in 2021, 19 in 2020, 117 in 2019, 67 in 2018 and 100 in 2017.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button