‘400 paar’ pitch fuelled apprehensions of ‘gadbad’ on Constitution, quota: Eknath

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at the Shiv Sena Formation Day on Monday in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said there was apprehension among people about changing Constitution and removing reservations following the ‘400 paar’ pitch in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP had set itself a target of winning 400 plus seats, including its NDA partners’ haul.

“We suffered losses at some places because of the false narrative (by the opposition). We also bore the brunt in Maharashtra,” Shinde said at a meeting of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) in Mumbai.

“Due to “400 paar” (slogan), people thought that there may be some “gadbad” (hanky-panky) in future on issues like changing the Constitution and removing reservations,” said Shinde, whose party Shiv Sena won seven of the 49 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

CACP is under the jurisdiction of the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and recommends Minimum Support Prices for select crops. It was established in 1965 as the Agricultural Prices Commission, and was given its present name in 1985.

