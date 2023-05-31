40cr per movie! Meet highest paid Indian actress; Top 10 list

From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Indian actresses have not only showcased their exceptional acting skills but have also garnered immense popularity and commercial success

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif (Instagram)

Mumbai: In Indian film industry, where talent and stardom go hand in hand, there are a few actresses who have not only captured the hearts of millions but have also made their mark as the highest-paid stars in India. From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, these remarkable women have not only showcased their exceptional acting skills and commanding presence on the silver screen but have also garnered immense popularity and commercial success.

In the write-up, let’s have a look at the highest paid actresses of India, as per the latest IMDb report.

Highest Paid Actress In India

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Instagram)

Topping the list is none other than the enigmatic Priyanka Chopra. With her mesmerizing performances, international recognition, and business ventures, Priyanka has proven time and again that she is not just a talented actress but also a formidable force in the entertainment industry. According to IMDb, she is charging between Rs 15 and Rs 40 crore for every film or web show.

List Of Top 10 Highest Paid Indian Actresses

Name Of Actress Remuneration Per Movie
1.Priyanka Chopra JonasRs 15cr to 40cr
2.Deepika PadukoneRs 15cr to 30cr
3.Kangana RanautRs 15cr to 27cr
4.Katrina KaifRs 15cr to 21cr
5.Alia BhattRs 10cr to 20cr
6.Kareena Kapoor KhanRs 8cr to 18cr
7.Shraddha KapoorRs 7cr to 15cr
8.Vidya BalanRs 8cr to 14cr
9.Anushka SharmaRs 8cr to 12cr
10.Aishwarya Rai BachchanRs10cr

