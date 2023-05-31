40cr per movie! Meet highest paid Indian actress; Top 10 list

Mumbai: In Indian film industry, where talent and stardom go hand in hand, there are a few actresses who have not only captured the hearts of millions but have also made their mark as the highest-paid stars in India. From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, these remarkable women have not only showcased their exceptional acting skills and commanding presence on the silver screen but have also garnered immense popularity and commercial success.

In the write-up, let’s have a look at the highest paid actresses of India, as per the latest IMDb report.

Highest Paid Actress In India

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Instagram)

Topping the list is none other than the enigmatic Priyanka Chopra. With her mesmerizing performances, international recognition, and business ventures, Priyanka has proven time and again that she is not just a talented actress but also a formidable force in the entertainment industry. According to IMDb, she is charging between Rs 15 and Rs 40 crore for every film or web show.

List Of Top 10 Highest Paid Indian Actresses