44th Chess Olympiad

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 31st July 2022 12:37 pm IST
Chennai: Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa in action during the 44th Chess Olympiad being hosted by India for the first time, at Mamallapuram near Chennai, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Chennai: World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen in action during the 44th Chess Olympiad being hosted by India for the first time, at Mamallapuram near Chennai, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Chennai: Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa in action during the 44th Chess Olympiad being hosted by India for the first time, at Mamallapuram near Chennai, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Chennai: World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen in action during the 44th Chess Olympiad being hosted by India for the first time, at Mamallapuram near Chennai, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button