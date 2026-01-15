45 pc of Tripura-Mizoram gas pipeline project complete: officials

Aizawl: Installation of a natural gas pipeline between Tripura and Mizoram is in progress, with 45 per cent of the work being completed so far, officials said on Thursday.

Officials of the Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGCL), which is executing the project, said the 119.5-km project implemented under the North East Natural Gas Pipeline Grid is expected to be completed by December 2027.

The pipeline will originate at the Panisagar receiving terminal in Tripura and pass through Kanhmun, Zawlnuam, Kawrthah, Tuidam and Darlak before reaching near Mamit in Mizoram. From there, it will proceed towards Lengte and terminate at the proposed Sihhmui receiving terminal about 21 km from Aizawl.

From the Sihhmui receiving terminal, household gas connections within Aizawl city will be provided by Tripura Natural Gas Corporation Limited (TNGCL), officials said.

State Civil Supplies Minister B Lalchhanzova visited Tripura’s capital Agartala on Wednesday and inspected the work on the pipeline project.

During the visit, he met with officials of TNGCL and ONGC, and visited a CNG station, a statement said.

He also visited a residential complex in Agartala, where about 330 households have gas pipeline connections, it said.

During a meeting with TNGCL officials, Lalchhanzova said the project, when completed, will be a milestone for Mizoram as it will facilitate adequate gas supply for residents at a more affordable price.

Apart from domestic consumption, it will also be effectively used for commercial, industrial, transport and other purposes, he said.

The minister expressed hope that the project will generate employment and facilitate the establishment of major industries in the state.

He urged both the IGCL and TNGCL to execute the project diligently, with due attention to ensure it is completed within the specified timeframe.