450+ Flights delayed at Delhi airport due to congestion, Minister reviews situation

New Delhi: Amid air traffic congestion and flight delays at the Delhi airport, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday reviewed the situation to ensure smooth operations and asked stakeholders to take timely, pre-emptive measures based on weather updates as well as efficiently utilise available resources.

Easterly winds and closure of runway RW 10/28 for upgradation works have resulted in reduced arrival capacity at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital, which is also the country’s busiest airport.

More than 450 departing flights were delayed at the airport on Monday and the average delay was 28 minutes, as per information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

During the review meeting, Naidu directed all stakeholders to work collaboratively to address the challenges effectively and emphasised on the need for comprehensive planning that factors in both the ongoing runway upgradation and potential weather-related disruptions, according to an official release.

He also instructed the stakeholders to “take timely, pre-emptive measures based on weather updates and ensure efficient utilisation of available resources”.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam, Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Vipin Kumar, DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, representatives from Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), airlines and CISF were present at the meeting.

As per the release, the meeting focused on the importance of transparent and timely communication with passengers to alleviate any inconvenience during this period. The discussion concluded with a clear emphasis on meeting the runway upgradation timelines while minimizing disruptions to airlines and inconvenience to passengers, it added.

Faced with flight delays, Delhi airport operator DIAL on Sunday said it will temporarily suspend upgradation works of runway RW 10/28 and will be reopened for operations in the first week of May.

The airport has four runways — RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 11L/29R and RW 10/28.

The runway RW 10/28, where one side is not compliant for CAT III operations, was closed for operations this week in order to carry out the maintenance works. A CAT III facility allows aircraft operations in low visibility conditions.

“I am confident that with collective efforts and robust coordination, Delhi airport will continue to deliver a world-class experience to its travellers, even amidst the challenges posed by infrastructure enhancements and unexpected weather conditions,” Naidu said on Monday.