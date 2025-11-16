457 people arrested for drunk driving in Hyderabad this weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 457 people were arrested for drunk driving in Hyderabad, following a special drive by the city police over the weekend.

As many as 377 two-wheelers, 27 three-wheelers and 57 four-wheelers were booked.

As many as 194 offenders had a Blood Alcohol level between 51-100;104 offenders had the BAC between 101-150; 83 offenders had the BAC between 30-50.

Another 44 had BAC between 151-200, 14 had a BAC between 201-250 , 14 had a BAC between 251-300, and four had a BAC over 300.

“There will be zero tolerance on Drunk & drive violations and this special drive will continue. Commuters are requested to cooperate with Hyderabad Traffic Police,” said a statement.

The traffic police have warned that if anyone is found driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.