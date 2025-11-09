Traffic police books 529 for drunk driving in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A total of 529 offenders were caught by the Cyberabad traffic police for drunk driving on November 7 and 8.

Most of the cases were booked against drivers of two-wheelers, with 417 cases followed by 88 cases against four-wheeler drivers, and 24 cases against three-wheeler drivers. No cases were registered against drivers of heavy vehicles.

Out of the 529 offenders, 460 had blood alcohol concentration (BAC) levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml, while 40 had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml and 29 had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml.

The permissible limit for BCA levels in India is 30 mg per 100 ml of blood.

The traffic police have warned that if anyone is found driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.

Last week, a total of 357 drunk driving cases were disposed by the courts, wherein 307 were let off with a fine, 27 were directed to a fine and social service and 23 people were awarded a fine along with a jail term.