466 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad this weekend

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police booked 466 people for drunk driving during the weekend between October 31 and November 1.

Among those booked, 344 are two-wheelers, 15 three-wheelers, 104 four-wheelers, and three heavy vehicles.

As many as 415 offenders had a blood alcohol concentration of between 35 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml. 31 offenders recorded between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml. Twenty offenders had extremely high levels, ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml.

If any individual is found drunk driving and causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder).

The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.