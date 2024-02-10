45th anniversary of Iranian Revolution celebrated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The consulate of Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad celebrated 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran with a reception here on Saturday, February 10, which was attended by Telangana IT minister Shridhar Babu, MLC Amir Ali Khan and several other officials and dignitaries.

Consul General of Iran in Hyderabad welcomed the guests and highlighted the importance of the Indo-Iranian ties. “The consulate has organised various programmes to introduce the diverse dimension of Iran’s culture to the Indian community,” consul general of Iran Mahdi Shahrokhi said.

Furthermore, Iranian consul general said several events have been organised to mark Iranian Cultural Fortnight in Hyderabad.

Indo-Iran Calligraphy Exhibition, in collaboration with The Siasat Daily, will be inaugurated at Salarjung Museum. It will be open to public from February 12 to 15. An Iranian food festival will be organised at Hotel Park Hyderabad from February 16 to 25. Moreover, an Iranian fashion show will be held at Hotel Park Hyderabad on February 19.

“The cultural fortnight will showcase a rich history, traditions, and achievements of Iran, highlighting its unique aspects of art, literature, music, and cuisine. It will offer a comprehensive overview of the country’s artistic and intellectual legacy,” the consul general said.

A pre-recorded address by Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, was also played on the occasion. The minister congratulated the Iranians across the world and highlighted the situation in Gaza. He said, “The ongoing genocide in Gaza by Israeli occupation forces has shown the world how United Nations has failed in addressing critical issues. Western unilaterism is at the root of many global problems and the scope of expansion of the war is looming large,” he said.

“Iran calls for multilaterism in global affairs and believes that restructuring UNSC can possibly address many such issues,” the Iranian minister added.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana IT minister D Shridhar said Iran and India, Hyderabad in particular, have a cultural affinity. “The Iran-India cultural ties have transcended centuries,” the minister said and expressed his love for Irani chai.