46.6M Instagram followers but SRK follows only 6, who are they?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as King Khan or SRK, not only captivates audiences on screen but also dominates the realm of social media. With staggering numbers boasting 46.6 million followers on Instagram, 44 million on X (formerly Twitter), and 43 million on Facebook, he stands tall as one of India’s most followed celebrities online.

But, do you know that SRK checks on the feed of only ‘six’ people on his photo-sharing platform? While the superstar follows 74 prominent personalities on X, his Instagram is only reserved for 6 people.

This select list comprises his family members – wife Gauri Khan, son Aryan Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, and niece Alia Chhiba, along with close friend Kajal Anand and his manager Pooja Dadlani. He doesn’t even follow his close friends like Salman Khan, Kajol or any filmmaker.

While SRK may not be an avid social media enthusiast, his occasional posts grab attention, often setting the internet abuzz. His recent updates showcase the latest offerings from Aryan’s clothing brand, DyavolX. Check some of his posts below.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan concluded 2023 with a trifecta of blockbuster hits – “Pathaan,” “Jawan,” and “Dunki.” Currently, he gearing up for Suhana Khan’s upcoming project and the anticipated sequel, “Pathaan 2.” Fans eagerly await King Khan’s return to the silver screen, with shooting for his projects expected to commence soon.