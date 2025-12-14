460 held for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend

As many as 185 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration(BAC) ranging from 51-100

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th December 2025 4:52 pm IST
Police officials conduct a drunk driving check in Hyderabad'sKoti
Police officials conduct drunk driving check at Koti

Hyderabad: As many as 460 people were held for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend. The Hyderabad traffic police conducted a special drive on December 12 and 13.

Out of these, 350 were two-wheeler riders, 25 three-wheeler riders, and 85 four-wheeler riders. As many as 185 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration(BAC) ranging from 51-100; 99 had a BAC ranging from 101-150. As many as 98 offenders recorded BAC of 30-50.

A total of 48 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 151-200; 16 offenders had BAC level 201-250, 10 had 251-300, and four had BAC levels above 300.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

The traffic police have warned that if anyone is found driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th December 2025 4:52 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button