460 held for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 460 people were held for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend. The Hyderabad traffic police conducted a special drive on December 12 and 13.

Out of these, 350 were two-wheeler riders, 25 three-wheeler riders, and 85 four-wheeler riders. As many as 185 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration(BAC) ranging from 51-100; 99 had a BAC ranging from 101-150. As many as 98 offenders recorded BAC of 30-50.

A total of 48 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 151-200; 16 offenders had BAC level 201-250, 10 had 251-300, and four had BAC levels above 300.

The traffic police have warned that if anyone is found driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.