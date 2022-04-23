485 students recruited in placements at University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Friday announced that 485 of its students from the 2021-22 batch landed jobs during campus placements.

These candidates were placed in 185 companies with the highest package offered during the recruitment drive being Rs 23 lakh per annum. The recruitment drive conducted on Friday also witnessed the highest number of placements in the history of the university.

In the previous year, 396 students were placed in 213 companies and the highest package was Rs 17 lakhs per annum.

Speaking to Siasat.com, in charge of the Placement Guidance and Advisory Bureau, Professor Salman Abdul Moiz said, “We have about 200 companies conducting the recruitments throughout the year. Hence various firms are on campus on a daily basis.”

Among companies that conduct the recruitment drive at the campus are, Tata Consultancy Services, Deloitte, Oracle, Byjus, Accenture, Novartis, Next Education, Azentio, General Electric, Quadratyx, Sprint Talent, Teradata, Flipkart, HSBC, ICICI Bank, Time, Blaize, Hiver, Synchrony Financial, etc.