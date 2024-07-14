49.3M Instagram followers but Dhoni follows only 4, who are they?

Mumbai: Indian star ex-cricket player MS Dhoni, fondly known as Thala, not only captivates audiences on the ground but also dominates the realm of social media. With staggering numbers boasting 49.3 million followers on Instagram, 8.6 million on X (formerly Twitter), and 27 million on Facebook, he stands tall as one of India’s most followed celebrities online.

But, did you know that MS Dhoni checks the feed of only four people on his photo-sharing platform? While the superstar follows 33 prominent personalities on X, his Instagram is reserved for just four people. This select list comprises his family members – wife Sakshi Singh, daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni, an agriculture farm account named Eejafarms, and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. He doesn’t even follow his close friends or Indian cricket players.

We got to see a viral picture of MS Dhoni and his four Instagram following people. The picture went viral, showcasing the special bond he shares with his family and close connections.

His recent appearances at the Ambani pre-wedding events and the Anant-Radhika wedding event went viral. His new look attracted social media attention, with clips of him dancing and happy, smiling photos of MS Dhoni with other celebrities spreading rapidly.

Dhoni’s selectivity on social media highlights his focus on family and close connections, while his presence at high-profile events shows his continued relevance and popularity. Whether on the field or online, Thala remains a beloved and influential figure in India.