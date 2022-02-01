4,901 fresh COVID-19 cases, 26 more deaths in UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally increased to 20,24,200 on Tuesday with 4,901 fresh cases, while the death toll climbed to 23,233 as 26 more people succumbed to the viral disease.

Of the latest deaths, three were reported from Lucknow; two each from Gautam Budh Nagar, Kanpur Nagar, Hardoi, Pilibhit and Gonda; and one each from Lakhimpur Kheri, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Deoria, Unnao, Fatehpur, Maharajganj, Jaunpur, Ballia, Chandauli and Mahoba, the state government said in a statement here.

As many as 12,263 more COVID-19 patients recuperated from the disease the previous day, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,53,769, it said.

There are 47,198 active cases in the state, it added.

More than 1.78 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 the previous day. So far, over 9.96 crore samples have been tested in the state.