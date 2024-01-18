5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

Epicentre was located 46 km southwest of Keerom Regency with a depth of 62 km.

Published: 18th January 2024 7:23 am IST
Jakarta: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 struck off Indonesia’s eastern province of Papua on Thursday, the country’s Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency said.

The earthquake jolted at 01:29 a.m. Jakarta time on Thursday (1829 GMT on Wednesday), the agency reported.

The epicentre was located 46 km southwest of Keerom Regency with a depth of 62 km, it said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

No tsunami warning was issued. No damage or casualties were caused by the quake, provincial disaster agency official William Manderi told Xinhua.

Indonesia, an archipelagic nation, has been frequently jolted off by earthquakes for its location on a vulnerable quake-jolted area called “the Pacific Ring of Fire”.

