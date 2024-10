An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit the southern part of Iran on Thursday morning, October 24.

In a post on X, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in United Arab Emirates (UAE) said that the quake occurred at 4:38 am south of Iran, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The NCM added that the tremor was not felt in UAE and had no impact on residents.

A 5.0 Magnitude Earthquake is recorded in South of Iran at 04:38, 24/10/2024 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) October 24, 2024

On October 17, 2023, southern Iran experienced 5.5 and 6.0 magnitude earthquakes and tremors felt by the UAE residents.