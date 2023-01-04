5.1-magnitude quake hits New Zealand’s North Island

The quake occurred at 5.30 a.m. local time, striking five kilometers south of Te Aroha, at a depth of seven kilometers, and more than 20,000 people reported feeling the jolt within one hour, Xinhua news agency reported, citing GeoNet.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Published: 4th January 2023 12:56 pm IST
5.1-magnitude quake hits New Zealand's North Island
Representative image

Wellington: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted the Waikato district in the central part of New Zealand’s North Island on Wednesday.

The quake occurred at 5.30 a.m. local time, striking five kilometers south of Te Aroha, at a depth of seven kilometers, and more than 20,000 people reported feeling the jolt within one hour, Xinhua news agency reported, citing GeoNet.

Also Read
Canada receives record number of new permanent residents

Many people said the quake was “pretty strong” and lasted “more than 20 seconds”.

There are no reports of significant damages or calls for assistance so far.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button