5.1-magnitude quake hits New Zealand’s North Island

Wellington: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted the Waikato district in the central part of New Zealand’s North Island on Wednesday.

The quake occurred at 5.30 a.m. local time, striking five kilometers south of Te Aroha, at a depth of seven kilometers, and more than 20,000 people reported feeling the jolt within one hour, Xinhua news agency reported, citing GeoNet.

Many people said the quake was “pretty strong” and lasted “more than 20 seconds”.

There are no reports of significant damages or calls for assistance so far.