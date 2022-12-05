5.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Dhaka

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 5th December 2022 2:00 pm IST
5.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Dhaka
Representative Image

Dhaka: A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Dhaka on Monday, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Kazi Zebunnesa, a meteorologist from BMD, told Xinhua news agency that the epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km in the Bay of Bengal.

The meteorologist said the epicentre was 520 km away from Agargaon Seismic Centre in Dhaka. The earthquake occurred at 9.02 a.m.

Also Read
Italy home to highest number of unofficial Chinese ‘police stations’: Report

Fire service officers said they had not received any report of damage or casualty yet.

Bangladesh, which sits in a seismic zone, is prone to tremors.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button