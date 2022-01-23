5.3magnitude quake hits Philippines

Published: 23rd January 2022
Manila: An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 hit Davao Oriental province in the Philippines on Sunday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which occurred at 2.23 p.m., hit at a depth of 19 km, about 98 km southeast of the town of Manay, reports Xinhua news.

The institute said the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks but will not cause damage.

The region was struck by magnitude 6.1 and 5.4 earthquakes on Saturday.

No damages were reported.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activities due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

