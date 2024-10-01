5.5 crore? Nia Sharma’s reported per episode fee for Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: The premiere of Bigg Boss 18 is just around the corner and excitement among fans is at an all-time high. The much-anticipated season is set to air on October 5, and one of the biggest revelations so far is that actress Nia Sharma has been confirmed as the first contestant. Known for her fierce personality and impressive career, Nia’s participation is already creating a buzz among fans who are eager to see her play the game under Salman Khan’s watchful eye.

Nia Sharma’s Reality Show Journey

Nia is no stranger to reality television, having been a part of several shows in the past. Fans are particularly excited to see her bring her bold and unapologetic persona to the Bigg Boss house, and expectations are already sky-high. This will be her first time as a contestant in the popular reality show, despite having previously appeared on Bigg Boss OTT to promote a song, where she stayed for just a day.

Nia Sharma’s Staggering Bigg Boss 18 Fee

One of the most talked-about aspects of Nia’s entry into Bigg Boss 18 is her rumored fee. Reports suggest that Nia has demanded a massive amount of Rs 5-5.5 crore for her participation in the show. This makes her one of the highest-paid contestants this season. According to sources, she could earn a staggering Rs 5.4 lakh per episode during her 14-week journey on the show. If the show gets extended or if she makes it to the finals, her fee could increase further.

Dheeraj Dhoopar Also in Talks

In addition to Nia, another name making headlines is actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is also reportedly being offered Rs 4-5 crore for his appearance on Bigg Boss 18. If the reports are accurate, both Nia and Dheeraj could become the highest-paid contestants in the history of the show.

As Bigg Boss 18 approaches, fans can’t wait to see how Nia Sharma fares in the house and whether she will live up to the hype. Let’s wait and watch.

Stay tuned o Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.