5.77 lakh applications filed for 7,437 Telangana Police posts

Hyderabad:The Telangana State Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has received 5,77,064 applications from 4,29,000 candidates for 7,437 police recruitment posts.

The preliminary written test have been scheduled from November 29 to December 20. The board released the schedule on Thursday, September 17, after concluding the online application process for recruitment to posts in the Police, Special Protection Force, Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence and Prisons and Correctional Services departments.

Out of all the vacancies, 298 are at the Sub-Inspector/Assistant Sub-Inspector level and 7,139 are at the Police Constable level.

Also Read Telangana police recruitment deadline extended to September 16

The Police Department accounts for 5,000 posts, including 200 SI/ASI-level and 4,800 Police Constable-level posts.

The Special Protection Force has 1,424 vacancies, while Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence has 790 and Prisons and Correctional Services has 223.

78 applications per post

As 4,29,000 candidates have applied for 7,437 posts, the recruitment has an average of about 58 candidates competing for each post.

The 5,77,064 applications would mean about 78 applications per post, as some candidates applied for multiple posts.

TSLPRB received 1,60,756 applications for SCT Sub-Inspector (Civil) and equivalent posts. The PWT for these posts is tentatively scheduled for November 29, at the erstwhile 10 district headquarters of Telangana.

For SCT Police Constable (Civil) and equivalent posts, the board received 3,89,356 applications. Their PWT is tentatively scheduled for December 20, at 15 to 18 locations, including the erstwhile 10 district headquarters.

Drivers, mechanics to follow two-tier selection process

Candidates for the Assistnt Sub Inspector Finger Print Bureau, Police Constable Driver and Police Constable Mechanic posts will follow a separate two-tier selection process beginning with the Physical Measurement Test/Physical Efficiency Test

“97.4 per cent of candidates completed Aadhaar face authentication during the application process,” the board said. Those who haven’t completed the process must do so by September 30.

The government had provided age relaxation of seven years for SI, ASI-level and SCT Police Constable (Driver) posts, and 10 years for other Police Constable-level posts.

The board estimated that nearly 1.13 lakh candidates benefited from the relaxation.